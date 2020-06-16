Richard C. Gillingham Jr., 56, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1964 in Clearfield, a son of the late Richard and Mary (Hand) Gillingham.
Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family, having cookouts, and playing the lottery on scratch-off tickets.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Conklin) Gillingham, whom he wed Nov. 7, 1981; a son, Richard Gillingham III and wife Annie of Frenchville; three daughters, Tiffany Dixon and husband Michael of Curwensville, Candace Gillingham of Clearfield, and Clarissa Gillingham and fiance Thomas Allison of Clearfield; and 10 grandchildren, Parker, Alexis, Ian, Avah, David, Gunner, Riley, Karlie, Prestan, and Izlee.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-7 p.m.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.