Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD CARDINAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD CARDINAL


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD CARDINAL Obituary
HOUTZDALE - Richard Cardinal, 75, of Houtzdale, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 25, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Charles and Ethel (Truax) Cardinal.

Richard was employed by Lee Industries in Philipsburg until his retirement in 2009.

He enjoyed the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club at Green Acres.

He had a passion for cars, motorcycles and maintained a meticulous lawn.

On Sept. 30, 1964 he married the former Shirley Kitko, who survives in Houtzdale.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ann (Tom) Flango of Ramey; two grandchildren, Darynn (Alison) Flango of State College, and Miranda Flango and her companion Jason Lamb of Tyrone; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Lucy Flango.

Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

Richard will be greatly missed his Cross Keys neighbors

Preceding him in death were his parents; a twin brother, Kenneth; and a brother, Charles.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services are private.

Richard will be laid to rest at I.O.O.F. cemetery, Brisbin.

Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to a .

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -