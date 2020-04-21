|
HOUTZDALE - Richard Cardinal, 75, of Houtzdale, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 25, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Charles and Ethel (Truax) Cardinal.
Richard was employed by Lee Industries in Philipsburg until his retirement in 2009.
He enjoyed the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club at Green Acres.
He had a passion for cars, motorcycles and maintained a meticulous lawn.
On Sept. 30, 1964 he married the former Shirley Kitko, who survives in Houtzdale.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ann (Tom) Flango of Ramey; two grandchildren, Darynn (Alison) Flango of State College, and Miranda Flango and her companion Jason Lamb of Tyrone; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Lucy Flango.
Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
Richard will be greatly missed his Cross Keys neighbors
Preceding him in death were his parents; a twin brother, Kenneth; and a brother, Charles.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services are private.
Richard will be laid to rest at I.O.O.F. cemetery, Brisbin.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to a .
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020