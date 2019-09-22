|
|
OLANTA - Richard E. Harris Sr., 84, of Olanta, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on March 29, 1935 in West Decatur, he was the son of William and Margaret (Folmar) Harris.
Mr. Harris had worked his entire life at the Harris Garage and State Inspection in Olanta until his retirement. He loved to have his family all around him.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Anna M. "Sue" Sisco; and four children, Richard Harris Jr., Thomas Harris Sr. and wife Doreen, Susan Swatsworth and husband George, all of Olanta, and Ronald Harris Sr. and wife Patty of Florida.
Also surviving are six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Shirley McKee, Eleanor McConnel, Robert Harris, Roy Harris, Danny Harris and Kenneth Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruby Harris Brosta, Irene Harris, James Harris, Peggy Litzinger and William Harris; and two grandsons, Thomas L. Harris Jr. and Richard Harris III.
Private Funeral Services for the immediate family will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Daniel Osterhout of the Curwensville First Baptist Church officiating.
Interment will be at Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Curwensville First Baptist Church Building Fund, Susquehanna Avenue Ext., P.O. Box 312, Curwensville, PA 16833; or the , 44 Liberty Ave. Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019