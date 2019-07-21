LEWISTOWN - Richard E. "Dick" Salvatore, 88, of Lewistown, formerly of Clearfield, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home.



Born April 25, 1931 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Benedict and Arada (Lanager) Salvatore.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, John, George, Jim and, Harry Salvatore; and sisters, Sylvia Salvatore and Thelma Clark.



Richard is survived by his loving wife, Helen L. (Macaluso) Salvatore, whom he married on Sept. 7, 1957; his children, Scott R. Salvatore of West Chester, Dean S. Salvatore and wife Sherry of Freeburg, Ill., and Mark Salvatore and wife Suzanne of Lewistown; grandchildren, Holly and Abby Salvatore, Josh, Krystan and Kody Hassinger, Dawson Salvatore, and Ben and Jessie Favre; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Delaney, and Clayton Hassinger, Ryker and Maylee Hassinger, and Holden Favre.



Richard was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1950-1954 serving in the Korean Conflict as a medic.



He was employed as a pharmacist at Hile Physician Supply for 15 years, until he owned and operated Lewistown Pharmacy, where he was employed for 46 years, retiring in 2018.



He was a member of The United Commercial Travelers, Pennsylvania Pharmacist Association, and National Community Pharmacist Association. He participated in men's church league bowling for more than 50 years. Earlier in life, he was a member of Grove Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees, and later in life, became a member of Grace United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle, hunting, ping-pong and most of all, spending time with his beloved family.



A funeral service in loving memory of Richard will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 Logan St., Lewistown, with the Rev. Richard Williams officiating.



There will be a viewing held at the Barr Funeral Home, Inc., 120 Logan St., Lewistown from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. There will be an additional viewing held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.



Interment will take place at Juniata Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory, are respectfully encouraged to Grace United Methodist Church, 101 Logan St., Lewistown.



Published in The Progress from July 21 to July 22, 2019