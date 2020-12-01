COALPORT - Richard G. Miles, 89, of Coalport, died Nov. 30, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born Oct. 2, 1931 in Berwinsdale, a son of the late George and Vera (Beals) Miles.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard L.; son-in-law, Ricky Franks; brothers, Cloyd, Leonard and Clifford.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Barbara Nevling, whom he married Jan. 21, 1952 in Coalport; a son, Robert (Leigh Neely) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Debra Franks of Coalport; daughter-in-law, Shirley (Shea) Miles of Dillsburg; four grandchildren, Brad and Julie Miles, Josh (Jenna) Franks, and Coleman Miles; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Grayson Franks.
Richard was the last member of his immediate family.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and working around the house and golfing. He worked as a parts manager for Cambria Coal, Flinton and retired in 1994.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or service.
