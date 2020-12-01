1/1
RICHARD G. MILES
1931 - 2020
COALPORT - Richard G. Miles, 89, of Coalport, died Nov. 30, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

He was born Oct. 2, 1931 in Berwinsdale, a son of the late George and Vera (Beals) Miles.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard L.; son-in-law, Ricky Franks; brothers, Cloyd, Leonard and Clifford.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Barbara Nevling, whom he married Jan. 21, 1952 in Coalport; a son, Robert (Leigh Neely) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Debra Franks of Coalport; daughter-in-law, Shirley (Shea) Miles of Dillsburg; four grandchildren, Brad and Julie Miles, Josh (Jenna) Franks, and Coleman Miles; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Grayson Franks.

Richard was the last member of his immediate family.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and working around the house and golfing. He worked as a parts manager for Cambria Coal, Flinton and retired in 1994.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
