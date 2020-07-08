1/1
RICHARD "RICKY, RICK" HARSOMCHUCK
1984 - 2020
ALLPORT - On July 5, 2020 Richard "Ricky" or "Rick" Harsomchuck of Allport passed away in his home at 35 years old.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1984 at Philipsburg Hospital to Guy and Robin Harsomchuck.

He was a West Branch High School graduate. Rick was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed music, camping, hunting, four-wheeler riding and anything else with a motor or that involved the outdoors. He was a passionate Steeler and Penn State football fan.

Rick was loved by all who knew him and was always known for his big smile and even bigger heart. He would always be there to offer a helping hand and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He was kind hearted and caring. Even though life was not always easy for him, he lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family and considered his friends his family too. He had a wonderful bond with his dogs Sundance, Tyson and Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Bainey and Wasil Harsomchuck.

He is survived by his parents, Guy and Robin Harsomchuck; grandmothers, Bettie Sternesky and Ethel Harsomchuck; sister Carrie and her spouse Daniel Leeper; aunts and uncles, Debi and Art VanBlargan, Bonnie and Geoff Clarke, John and Teresa Harsomchuck, Sue and Kim Wilkes, Julie and Jan Lockwood, and David and Sonya Harsomchuck; and many loving cousins and second cousins. He held a special bond with Scott, Nikki and Sophie Matson.

His infectious personality, the sparkle in his eyes and his uplifting laughter will surely be missed.

A viewing will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Friday, July 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Since Rick was such an avid Penn State fan, the family invites you to wear your favorite PSU attire in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to State College Veterinary Hospital's Good Samaritan Fund, in memory of Rick Harsomchuck, 1700 West College Ave., State College, PA 16801.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
