Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
RICHARD J. "DICK" LANSBERRY


1931 - 2020
RICHARD J. "DICK" LANSBERRY Obituary
INDIANA - Richard (Dick) J. Lansberry, 88, of Indiana, formerly of Clearfield, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 13, 1931 in Clearfield, the son of the late Bert and Alaline (Demi) Lansberry.

On March 10, 1951 he married Byrde (Rodgers) Lansberry, who preceded him in death on June 26, 2014.

Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a certified welder for Penelec for 32 years until his retirement.

Dick was a member of the West Side Methodist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved spending time with family, golfing, and watching Penn State football.

Dick will be truly missed by his two children, a son, Roger L. Lansberry and his wife Linda of Indian; a daughter, Judi A Spontarelli and her husband Jeff of Longmont, Colo.; three grandchildren, Stephen Lansberry, Andrew Lansberry and his wife Laura, Lindsey Fitzmaurice and her husband Adam; and his three great grandchildren, Ava and Ella Lansberry and Jeremiah Fitzmaurice.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Jean Buzley; and two brothers, Albert and Ronald Lansberry.

All services for Mr. Lansberry are private due to the current stay-at-home requirements. Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the West Side Methodist Church, 317 Nichols Str., Clearfield, PA 16830; or to a charity that is supporting others during the coronavirus situation.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
