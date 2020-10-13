Richard J. 'Dick' Nardozza, 78, of Clearfield died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1941 in Altoona, a son of the late John M. and Mary (Savine) Nardozza.
Dick was a 1959 graduate of Altoona High School and had served in the Army National Guard Reserves.
He began his working career at Holiday Bowl in Altoona and then moved his family to the Bellefonte area and was the manager of Bellefonte Lanes for many years. In 1982, Dick purchased Clearfield Lanes and has owned and operated the bowling alley until present day. Other than his passion for bowling, Dick loved his pets and antique cars. Above all else, he enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. He was also a member of the Professional Bowlers Association and also a member of the PA Bowlers Hall of Fame.
He is survived by four daughters, Tisha Nardozza and husband Scott Fannin of Greensburg, Joleen Earnest and husband Ray of Ashville, Kerry Harris and husband Donald of DuBois, and Ricki Swisher and husband Lennie of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Lenny and Luke Swisher, and Samantha and Nathaniel Harris; a sister, Delores 'Dolly' Adelsberger of Altoona; and a brother, John Nardozza and wife Mary Kay of Altoona.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Mills) Nardozza on Sept. 24, 2020; and a brother, Daniel Nardozza.
A joint memorial service for Dick and his wife, Mary Ann, will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678; or to the American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
