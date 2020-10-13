1/1
RICHARD J. "DICK" NARDOZZA
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. 'Dick' Nardozza, 78, of Clearfield died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1941 in Altoona, a son of the late John M. and Mary (Savine) Nardozza.

Dick was a 1959 graduate of Altoona High School and had served in the Army National Guard Reserves.

He began his working career at Holiday Bowl in Altoona and then moved his family to the Bellefonte area and was the manager of Bellefonte Lanes for many years. In 1982, Dick purchased Clearfield Lanes and has owned and operated the bowling alley until present day. Other than his passion for bowling, Dick loved his pets and antique cars. Above all else, he enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. He was also a member of the Professional Bowlers Association and also a member of the PA Bowlers Hall of Fame.

He is survived by four daughters, Tisha Nardozza and husband Scott Fannin of Greensburg, Joleen Earnest and husband Ray of Ashville, Kerry Harris and husband Donald of DuBois, and Ricki Swisher and husband Lennie of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Lenny and Luke Swisher, and Samantha and Nathaniel Harris; a sister, Delores 'Dolly' Adelsberger of Altoona; and a brother, John Nardozza and wife Mary Kay of Altoona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Mills) Nardozza on Sept. 24, 2020; and a brother, Daniel Nardozza.

A joint memorial service for Dick and his wife, Mary Ann, will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678; or to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved