RICHARD JAMES KENNEY JR.
1951 - 2020
STATE COLLEGE - Richard James Kenney, Jr., 69, of Philipsburg died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born on July 9, 1951 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Richard James Kenney, Sr. and Alice (Wilks) Kenney.

He married Shirley M. (Brynan) Kenney on Sept. 13, 1975 in Lansdale; she survives at her home.

He was of the Christian faith and was a woodworker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Vivian Strong from New Jersey.

Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Katherine Horst and her husband Karl of Stacyville, Iowa; one son, Richard James Kenney III of Stacyville, Iowa; two sisters, Lynn Kenney of Houtzdale, and Susan Hansen and her husband Colin of Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Katelynn and Karson Horst.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family extends their appreciation to his sister Lynn for her loving care of Richard during the the past three years. He will be missed.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
