WEST DECATUR - Richard L. Atwood Sr., 69, of West Decatur, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born on Aug. 27, 1950 in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late Edwin and Agnes (Flannery) Atwood. He married Sue A. (Woods) Atwood on Jan. 27, 1973 in Niagara Falls, NY: she survives at home.
He was retired as a self employed mechanic. He was a member of the Post 3450 in Philipsburg, American Legion Post 437 in Philipsburg and the Slovak Club in Osceola Mills. He was a 1970 graduate of the La Salle High School in Niagara Falls, NY.
Along with his wife, he is survived by: one daughter, Karen Atwood of West Decatur; one son, Richard L. Atwood Jr. of West Decatur; two sisters, Joan Kudela of Niagara Falls, NY and Mary Litten and her husband Ed of Niagara Falls, NY; two brothers, Kerry Atwood and his wife Rita of Barneveld, NY and Sherman Atwood of Niagara Falls, NY; eight grandchildren, Cortney, Tiffany, Brittany, Aleah, Brearr, Sydney and Aidan; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley, Brayden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Servies, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019