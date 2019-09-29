Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Richard L. Cathcart


1951 - 2019
Richard L. Cathcart Obituary
NEW MILLPORT - Richard L. Cathcart, 68, of New Millport, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 7, 1951 in Clearfield, he was the son of Ward A. "Popeye" and Josephine Coletta (Quigley) Cathcart. He was currently employed at the Barry Baldwin Garage in Clearfield and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Surviving is his fiancée Sandra (Swatsworth) O'dell of Clearfield; two sisters, Ellen M. Cathcart and Diane Bickel and husband Alan, both of Clearfield; and three nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas Cathcart.

Funeral Services for Richard L. Cathcart will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery of Olanta.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
