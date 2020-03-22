|
MAHAFFEY - Richard L. "Rich" Shick Jr. 57, of Mahaffey, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside.
He was born to Richard L. and Pattricia (Wannett) Shick in Indiana.
Richard was a graduate of Purchase Line High School, Class of 1980. He attended Triangle Tech and achieved numerous certifications. He worked for Beckwith Machine and Cleveland Brothers in Indiana for 23 years. Richard retired from NRG Energy, Shawville. Richard was a lifetime member of the NRA, Deer Run Rod and Gun Club, Operating Engineers Union. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and especially turkey hunting, with his good friend Russell Lee, Mahaffey, reading outdoor magazines, car shows, cooking, grilling for his friends and family, making wine and spending time with his grandson Lucas.
He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Shick, Mahaffey; two daughters, Stephanie Shick and fiancé Dulton Smith, Jessica Shick Watkins and husband Steve, TN; a grandson, Lucas Esposti; father, Richard L. Shick Sr., Penn Run; mother, Patricia Wanette Shick, Punxsutawney; two sisters, Carol Shick Paynter and husband Bob, Homer City, Tina Shick Felgar and husband Eric, Punxsutawney; niece, Heather Paynter and fiancé Ryan Lazor, LA.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services were private for family only. The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA,275 21 Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020