KYLERTOWN - Richard Lee Jones, Sr., 78, of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.



Born July 24, 1942, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Walter "Bud" and Anna (Pownall) Jones.



On Dec. 6, 1975 in State College, he wed Beverly (Page) Jones who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Richard Jones, Jr., Benjamin Jones, Kristen Jones, Thomas Jones; his grandchildren, Emily Jones, Trevor Jones, Hayes Jones; his sister, Judith Twoey; and his mother-in-law, Alberta "Bert" Page.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Jones; grandson, Brandon Jones; and father-in-law, Stan Page.



Richard was a member of the Forest Baptist Church, Forest. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 as a heavy equipment operator, and was a coach for Kylertown Little League for many years and a formerly a member of the Philipsburg Elks.



He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.



There will be no public visitation.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. at Forest Baptist Church, Forest with Pastor Sue Wilson Radel officiating.



Burial will be at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.



Military graveside honors will be accorded at the church by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.



Family suggest memorial contributions may be made to the donor of one's choice.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

