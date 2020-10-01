PHILIPSBURG - Richard Lee "Dick" Sanker, 79, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at his residence.



Born Dec. 27, 1940 in Allport, he was the son of the late Gorman and Isabel (Watson) Sanker.



On Dec. 2, 1961, he married Linda (Cartwright) Sanker who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Bryan Sanker (Pam Sanker) of Morrisdale, Judy VanAllman and husband Ralph of Tyrone, Deanna Domblisky and husband Bill of Philipsburg, Lori Dixon and husband Darren of Philipsburg, Gary Sanker and wife Torie of Clearfield; 11 grandchildren, Zakari Moore, Isaac Sanker and wife Sarah, Jessica Ritter and husband Jeremy, Ralph VanAllman and wife Heather, Cameron Domblisky, Courtney Poljak and husband Craig, Kyle Dixon and wife Kylie, Samantha, Emily, Sophia, Stella Sanker; eight great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mason, Brayden, Garrett, Levi, Noah, Luca and Lawrence.



He was the last of his generation.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Hirsch; and brothers, Merle, Bill, Bob and Jim Sanker.



Richard was a member of the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg. He was a lifetime member of Reliance Fire Company and ran Reliance's bingo, and was a member of Philipsburg Bassmasters. He had worked for Austin Powder, Hawk Run and River Hill Coal Company, Kylertown.



Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.



Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Parrish officiating.



He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, PA 16866.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store