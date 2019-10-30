|
|
GREER, S.C. - Richard "Dick" Lloyd Swalm, 72, passed away Oct. 28, 2019.
A native of Hazleton, he was a son of the late Lloyd Arthur and Jean Carlson Swalm.
He was a retired employee of Wabtec, an avid outdoorsman and Penn State's No. 1 fan.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Hess Swalm of the home; a son, Christopher Richard Swalm (Nina) of Greenville; a brother, Ronald Lee Swalm (Sandra) of Dallas, Ga.; two grandchildren, Olivia Grace Swalm and Vittoria Rose Swalm; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328; or National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary Inc., 300 W. Poinsett St., Greer, S.C. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019