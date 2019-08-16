|
DUBOIS - Richard Nelson Aughenbaugh Sr., 77, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, and formerly of Olanta, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 2, 1941 in Croft, he was the son of Ernest and Frances (Lewis) Aughenbaugh. Mr. Aughenbaugh was a coal miner having retired from the Rushton Coal Mine in Osceola Mills. After that he had worked for the former Neff Construction in Curwensville. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Union.
He wed the former Bonnie M. Sloppy on Jan. 29, 1960 and who preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pam Moore; sisters, Bobbie Patterson and Marge Richards; and brothers, John and Wilbur Aughenbaugh.
He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving are three children, Richard Aughenbaugh Jr. and wife Cindy, Michael Aughenbaugh and wife Kelly, both of Olanta and Teresa Elensky and husband Andrew of Hepburnia, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is his companion, Mary Rasmussen of DuBois; and her children, George Dalby and wife Letha of Mahaffey, Melvin Travis of DuBois and Jenny Wick and husband Darwin of Morrisdale; as well as her granddaughter, Jenny Travis and her two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Richard N. Aughenbaugh Sr. will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be in the Thompson Cemetery in Glen Richey.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019