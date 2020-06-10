RICHARD S. GOODMAN
1936 - 2020
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Richard S. Goodman, 83, of Mount Dora, Fla., passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in Mount Dora, Fla.

Born August 7, 1936 in Curwensville, he was the son of John S. "Jack" and Ruth (McFadden) Goodman.

Mr. Goodman was a project manager for General Electric and retired after 40 years of service.

On Dec. 18, 1960 he wed the former Ethel Olosky who survives; along with two children, Rick Goodman and wife Laurie of Viejo, Calif. and Cheryl Goodman of Arlington, Va.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, Allison Goodman of Texas and Angelika Goodman of New York; a brother and two sisters, Robert "Bob" Goodman and wife Jane of Alexandria, Carole Michaels and husband Dorce, and Sandy Wilkinson and husband Richard, both of Curwensville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
