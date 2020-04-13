|
Richard T. 'Dick' McCartney, 90, of Clearfield died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1930 in Grampian, a son of the late Thomas L. and Dellaphine (Clark) McCartney.
Dick proudly worked for the Iron Workers Local 722 for more than 40 years.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield; Knights of Columbus Council 409; and a past member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 540.
He is survived by his wife, Janice A. (Catino) McCartney; two daughters, Susan Welker and husband Terry, and Vicki Ragan and husband Dennis; a son, Richard McCartney; six grandchildren, Dan Ragan, Eric Ragan, Diana Clark-Ragan, Bryan Welker, Michelle Welker, and David Welker; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Jane Crandell, Alice DelGrippo and husband Rocko, Margaret Proud, and Patricia Shaw and husband Jan T.; three brothers, John McCartney, Charles McCartney and wife Mary, and Thomas McCartney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Padgett, Mary Kathryn McCartney, Mary Dellaphine McCartney, and Helen McCartney; and three brothers, William McCartney, Robert McCartney, and Donald McCartney.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis School Scholarship Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020