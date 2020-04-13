Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MCCARTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD T. "DICK" MCCARTNEY


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD T. "DICK" MCCARTNEY Obituary
Richard T. 'Dick' McCartney, 90, of Clearfield died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1930 in Grampian, a son of the late Thomas L. and Dellaphine (Clark) McCartney.

Dick proudly worked for the Iron Workers Local 722 for more than 40 years.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield; Knights of Columbus Council 409; and a past member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 540.

He is survived by his wife, Janice A. (Catino) McCartney; two daughters, Susan Welker and husband Terry, and Vicki Ragan and husband Dennis; a son, Richard McCartney; six grandchildren, Dan Ragan, Eric Ragan, Diana Clark-Ragan, Bryan Welker, Michelle Welker, and David Welker; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Jane Crandell, Alice DelGrippo and husband Rocko, Margaret Proud, and Patricia Shaw and husband Jan T.; three brothers, John McCartney, Charles McCartney and wife Mary, and Thomas McCartney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Padgett, Mary Kathryn McCartney, Mary Dellaphine McCartney, and Helen McCartney; and three brothers, William McCartney, Robert McCartney, and Donald McCartney.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis School Scholarship Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -