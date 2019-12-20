|
ROCKTON - Ricky L. Baroni, 55, of Rockton died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on July 28, 1964 in Clearfield, a son of Thomas and Carol (Fleck) Baroni of Clearfield.
Ricky was a life long machinist, being employed at Gasberre Products and most recently at Jefferson Machine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all other outdoor activities. One of the most important things in Ricky's life was going on adventures with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Erin Baroni of Grampian and Kyle Baroni and wife Karson of Curwensville; four grandchildren, Madalynn, Landon, Liem and Owen; and two brothers, Tom Baroni and wife Becky of Curwensville, and Ron Baroni of Florida.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Witherow.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Monday at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019