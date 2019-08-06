|
Rita A. Maines, 82, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1936 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Teresa (Alexandro) DeCasper.
Rita loved nature and enjoyed going for walks in the woods. In her free time she enjoyed getting her hair and makeup done, and going shopping.
She was very playful and loved to joke around, but also very caring for others.
Mrs. Maines loved children, and worked in childcare for most of her life. She babysat for many prominent families in the area. She took the summers off so she could spend more time with her own children, who she became very close with after the death of her husband. Her children will remember her as the best mom there ever was.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by her children, Ellen T. Piper and husband Randall of Mesa, Idaho, Lisa A. Maines and fiance Kenneth Lucas of Clearfield, James C. Maines of Clearfield, and Linda M. Hardy and husband Harold of Clearfield; grandchildren, Nicholas Piper, Joshua Piper, Bryan Hardy, James Hardy, and Theresa Hardy; great-grandchildren, Tristan Piper, Noah Piper, Theodore Piper, Diamond Hardy, Eli Hardy, Jacob Hardy, and Brea Hardy; siblings, Samuel DeCasper and wife Sandy, Virginia DeCasper Taylor and husband Jack, Joseph DeCasper and wife Judy, brother, and Anthony DeCasper and wife Shari; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Maines on Dec. 14, 2004. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Kelly and Gloria Young.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Rita always believed in donating to the less fortunate and donated to various charities and churches. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in her honor to St. Francis Catholic Church, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830; , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019