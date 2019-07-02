OLANTA - Robert Anthony "Buzz" Maines, 65, of Olanta, passed away Saturday, June 28, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Born April 4, 1954 in Ellwood City, he was the son of Willard T. and Louella (Dixon) Maines.



Mr. Maines worked at the former Howe's Leather in Curwensville for 28 years and was retired from Waroquier Coal Company. He had also worked as a school bus driver. He was a member of the Curwensville VFW Post 842.



On April 22, 1987 in New Millport, he wed the former Eva J. Carr, who survives along with a daughter and three sons, Linda Russell and husband Kenneth of Curwensville, Thomas Barrett and wife Mindy of Ford City, Jason Maines and wife Cristal of Grampian, and John Maines and wife Christle of Morrisdale.



Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; and eight sisters and brothers, Mary Harman of Prospect, Shirley Maines of Shiloh, Sarah Zeigler and Wanita Maines, both of Clearfield, Ethel Lipson of Massachusettes, Louis "Squeek" Maines and wife Barb of Georgia, Linda Maines of Arizona, and Debbie Wilt of Hyde.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bruce K. Barrett; two sisters, Anna Mae Zeigler and Barbara Copp; and a brother, Willard "Butch" Maines.



Funeral Services for Robert "Buzz" Maines will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating.



Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery of Curwensville.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m.



The family suggests contributions be made to Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 2 to July 3, 2019