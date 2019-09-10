|
PHILIPSBURG - Robert A. Shoff, 88, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.
Robert was born on March 26, 1931, in Philipsburg, a son of the late John and Lucille (Jackson) Shoff.
Robert was a 1950 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era.
After his service with the Navy, he graduated from barber school and opened his own shop on Pine Street in Philipsburg. After 18 years "behind the shears," he opted to run for the District Magistrate office in 1974.
He was elected to the post in 1976, and served for 21 years until his retirement in July 1997. During his career on the bench, Robert heard cases in Philipsburg, Snow Shoe and took his turn for preliminary hearings at Centre County's weekly centralized court.
Robert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, Post 437, B.P.O. Elks, Lodge 1173, AMVETS, Post 159 and a Life Member of the VFW, Post 3450 and the Reliance Fire Co., all of Philipsburg; he was also a member of the Lincoln Club, Hawk Run.
Robert was married on July 9, 1954, in Philipsburg, to the former Peggy J. Adams, who preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Norman Shoff, in addition to his parents, John and Lucille and his wife, Peggy.
Robert is survived by two daughters, M. Jill Blake and her husband Donald, and Tina L. Askey and her husband Brian of Philipsburg; one son, Robert Scott Shoff of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Jason Shoff and his wife Holly, Todd Askey, Trevor Askey, Casey (Blake) Marsh and her husband, Chris and Cristen (Blake) Wetzel and her husband Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Austin and Autumn Shoff and Jaylen and Piper Askey; two step-great-grandchildren, Coyia and Alexandria Wetzel; two sisters, Mary Bock and her husband Philip of Tyrone and Lucille Bragg, of Tonawanda, N.Y.; one brother, John Shoff of Brighton, N.Y.; and numerous other extended family members.
Robert enjoyed a few hobbies in his spare time that included reading, fishing, golf, mushrooming and playing pinochle.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded at the church beginning at 10:50 a.m. by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Holt Memorial Library, 17 N. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
