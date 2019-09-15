Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
More Obituaries for Robert Bezilla
Robert Arthur Bezilla

Robert Arthur Bezilla


1926 - 2019
Robert Arthur Bezilla Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Robert Arthur Bezilla, 92, of Black Moshannon, Philipsburg RD, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born Nov. 20, 1926 in Munson, he was a son of the late George and Helen (Timchak) Bezilla.

Bob was a 1944 graduate of Philipsburg High School and was the owner of Roberts Motors in Philipsburg for 50 years.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as a staff sergeant during WWII and Korea. He received the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Award, and Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon.

Bob was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg; BPO Elk Lodge 1173; Am Vets Post 159; American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437 and was a founding member of the Philipsburg Kiwanis. He enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Bob married the former Barbara W. Bailey at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg; she preceded him in death on Sept. 30, 2003. His brother George Bezilla and sister Helen Supina also preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by a son, Daniel Bailey Bezilla and his wife Susan of Philipsburg RD; and two grandsons, Robert Tyler Bezilla and his wife Charlee and Daniel Lucas Bezilla, all of Ashburn, Va.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to a .

Online condolences to the family may be made at

www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
