MIDDLETOWN, Va. - Robert Christian Geiser, 89, of Middletown, Va. and formerly of Philipsburg, died on March 29, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Born on Sept. 28, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Chris Geiser and Susanna K. (Koren) Haugan.
He married Louise (Paganucci) Geiser on June 28, 1952 in Mildred; she preceded him in death on Sept. 23, 1975.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills.
Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, a member of the VFW Post 5020 in Osceola Mills, and the B.P.O.E Elks Lodge in Philipsburg. He had worked at the Veterans Administration at the main printing depot in northern Virginia and was also a graphic artist for Yoas Printing in Williamsport. He studied graphic arts and lithography at Williamsport Tech.
His 22-year career in litho work with the Veterans Admin Printing Depot was highly commended, and he was elected as a consultant to Occupational Therapists in Virginia hospitals throughout the country.
An outdoor enthusiast his entire life, he enjoyed decades of hunting in Pennsylvania, boating and fishing with family on the Chesapeake, and in his retirement operating a small farm and creating a haven for migratory birds. First and foremost he was a devoted family man who, with his beloved wife, reared a family in a loving faith-based atmosphere.
He is survived by three daughters, Paula Bonomo and her husband Frank of Baltimore, Md., Amy G. Borgerding and her husband David of Bel Air, Md. and Roseanne Brown and her husband Michael of Stewartstown; three sons, Robert T. Geiser of Middletown, Va., William B. Geiser and his wife Karen of Middletown, Va. and Stephen Geiser and his wife Maria of Stafford, Va.; nine grandchildren, Luke and his wife Angela, Mathew and his wife Joanna, Joshua, Gina, Laura, Haley and her husband Luke, Abby, Christina and Rebecca; and two great-grandsons, Anthony and Joseph.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills at a date to be published.
There will be no viewing.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
A grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
