ROBERT D. SAUPP
1926 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Robert D. Saupp, 94, of Philipsburg, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the Hillview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Altoona.

Born on July 6, 1926 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late James and Alice (Dillon) Saupp.

He married Dolores B. (Swanson) Saupp in July of 1955 in Philadelphia; she preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2017.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and was retired from SCI Rockview.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lenore Stott, Louise Walker and an infant sister; five brothers, Charles, Kenneth, Donald, Chauncey and Dillon Saupp.

He is survived by one daughter, Diane M. Herr and her husband Allen of Philipsburg.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating.

Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.

Visitation will be held on Friday from noon to funeral time at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
