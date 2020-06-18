PINE GLEN - Robert E. "Bob" Dixson, 84, of Pine Glen, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Pine Glen, he was the son of the late Alden P. and Leora H. (Robinson) Dixson. On Feb. 16, 1957, in Maryland, he married the love of his life, Patricia L Pristash. Patricia survives at home.
Bob attended the Pine Glen School. He was a life member of the Pine Glen United Methodist Church. He worked at the JH France Brick Yard in Snow Shoe, retiring after 34 years of service. While working at the brickyard, he also cut powerline right of ways for many years.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, going for his daily walks, picking blueberries, riding motorcycles, and mowing grass. Not only his grass but his neighbor's, and the church yard, he loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
He and Patricia were never apart. He looked after her needs and she looked after his. They had a beautiful relationship that lasted 62 years. He and Patricia enjoyed going to DelGrosso's park and watch all children play and ride the rides. And of course, he would need to have a chili dog before they headed home. He was truly a kind man and always put others before himself.
Bob is survived by his wife; three sons, Robert A. Dixson and his wife, Denise, of Frenchville, Douglas W. Dixson and his wife, Elaine, of Karthaus, and Gary L. Dixson and his wife, Megan, of Pine Glen; and two daughters, Nancy J. Dixson of Milesburg and Michele J. Narehood and her husband, Mike, of Karthaus.
Bob is also survived by one brother, Raymond Dixson of Lanse; two sisters, Esther Repasky and her husband, Richard, and Gladys Hall and her husband, Barry, of Julian; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Jaysa, Kayla, Michael, Malachi, Micah, Connor, Caylynn, Colby and Callie; and one great-grandson, Nolan.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Melissa J. Dixson (1987) and Cindy L. Dixson (2007); one brother, William Dixson; and one sister, Betty Fye.
There will be a public visitation on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral service will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Catherine W. Dittman officiating. Burial will follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pine Glen United Methodist Church, 104 North Main St. Pine Glen, Karthaus, PA 16845.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.