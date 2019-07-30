|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Robert E. Grossmer, Sr., 92, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Irene Grossmer in Osceola Mills.
Born on Feb. 9, 1927 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Stephen and Kathryn (Slogaski) Grossmer.
He married Betty (Bryan) Grossmer who preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II and retired from Penn State University in the maintenance department. He was a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Carol Arlene Pennisi; one son, James Grossmer; and one brother, Joseph Grossmer.
He is survived by four sons, Robert Grossmer, Jr. of Osceola Mills, Kenneth Grossmer and his wife Irene of Osceola Mills, Gerald Grossmer of Philadelphia, and Frank Grossmer of Philadelphia; and one sister, Kathryn Herr and her husband Alvin of Osceola Mills. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in The Progress from July 30 to July 31, 2019