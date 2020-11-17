HOUTZDALE - Robert E. Reed, Sr., 77, of Houtzdale, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.



Born Sept. 3, 1943, he was the son of Jack W. and Mabel (Greenaway) Reed.



Bob graduated from Moshannon Valley High School in 1961.



On October 19, 1963, he wed his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Marie Kowalcyk in Houtzdale.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife Bonnie; and son, Christopher.



He is survived by son Rob; grandchildren T. Eliot, R. Ethan, C. Todd and Ivy E. Reed; and former daughters-in-law Jill H. Reed and Lizette Gibson Reed; brother-in-law George Cavell, Sr.; sister-in-law Helen Kowacyk; nephew George Cavell, Jr.; and nieces, Danielle Miller and Audrey Woerner.



Bob was a printing press operator and retired from Commercial Printing in State College.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. His ashes will be interred at the IOOF Cemetery in Brisbin at a later date.



Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store