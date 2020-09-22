Robert Edward Crawford, 67, formerly of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020



He was born in DuBois on April 14, 1953, the beloved son of Alton Rae and Clara Crawford.



Of protestant faith, he was a graduate of DuBois Area High School and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He served in the military police during his time in the service and was an expert marksman. As a result this skillset, he was chosen to join the prestigious Presidential Pistol team and traveled the world extensively while competing.



After his honorable discharge from the service, he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in criminal administration.



After graduation, he worked at the Jefferson County Jail. He retired from the PUC with the state Department of Transportation and was a previous manager at the Clearfield Dept. of Motor Vehicles as a driver license examiner.



He was very passionate about his role as an AFSCME Union representative, member of the American Legion Riders and A.B.A.T.E.



Professional and community involvement aside, he cherished family more than anything. He devoted his life to being the best father to his son James and it was his greatest life desire to lovingly care for his son and his grandchildren. He excelled at being the best father and his legacy will live on through his son.



He will also be remembered for his kind, giving nature. He always gave graciously of his time to anyone that needed help.



He is survived by his son James (Arleta) Crawford; grandchildren, Aurora and Caspian Crawford; sisters, Helen Jean (Richard) Kitko, and Cheryl (Richard) Douthit; brother, David (Sherri) Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Alton Rae and Clara Crawford; his maternal and paternal grandparents, and a special aunt and uncle (Helen and Kenneth Atkinson).



The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.



Cremation Society of Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh, 11269 Perry Hwy., Suite 222, Wexford, is in charge of arrangements.

