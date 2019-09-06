|
CURWENSVILLE - Robert Edward "Chief" Riddle, 94, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born Jan. 11, 1925 in Curwensville, he was the son of Joseph E. and Sara (Deering) Riddle.
Mr. Riddle had first worked for the former Franklin Tanning Co. in Curwensville, and after World War II had worked for the former MacGregor Sportswear of Curwensville and Clearfield for 21 years and then was retired from Target Sportswear/Kent Sportswear in Curwensville after 19 years of service.
He was a U.S. Naval veteran of World War II having served in both the European and Pacific Theaters.
From 1946 thru 1964, he managed the J. C. League Mohawk's Baseball team, leading them to championships in 1962 thru 1964. He also played fast-pitch softball and basketball for many years and coached those teams to championships in both the Clearfield YMCA softball and basketball leagues.
He became a PIAA official and officiated in football for 29 years (1963-1992), basketball for 30 years (1960-1990), umpired baseball for 24 years (1951-1975) and softball for 26 years (1975-2001). He then became the scoreboard operator for the Curwensville Area School District for football and basketball games for 18 years (1993-2010), never missing a single game. He was inducted into the Clearfield County Regional Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.
He is a life member and past commander of the Curwensville American Legion Post 505, a past Commander of the Curwensville VFW Post 842, a 50-year life member of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company, a charter member of the former U.S. Naval Reserve Unit in Curwensville and a past member of the Eagles Ridge Golf Club in Lumber City.
He was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Curwensville High School.
On Aug. 28, 1948 in Curwensville, he wed the former Lois P. Cramer, who survives along with a son-in-law, Glenn Proud of Curwensville; two grandsons, Erik Proud and wife Charis and Jason Proud and wife Stacie, both of Curwensville; four great-grandsons, Colby, Caleb, Gage and Gavin; and a great-granddaughter, Adelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Proud; and a brother, William E. Riddle.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral Services will be private for the family.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019