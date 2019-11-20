|
|
MAHAFFEY - Robert Francis Lightner, 58, of Mahaffey passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at his home.
He was born Oct. 8, 1961 in Punxsutawney to Francis Oliver Lightner and Shirley Jean (Brink) Lightner.
Bob attended the CMA Church in Mahaffey and also Mount Carmel Church.
He was a truck driver for many years and then worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland until his retirement in 2005.
Bob was a car enthusiast and he especially enjoyed Fords. He was well known in the area for his knowledge and restoration abilities. His love for cars spanned his entire life. He helped to restore scores of vehicles, including his dad's antique and classic cars.
Bob was a 1979 graduate of Purchase Line High School.
He is survived by two sons, Nathan Eugene Lightner of Centre Hall, and Ryan Francis Lightner of DuBois; sister Diana Stapleford (Michael) of Boalsburg; brother, John F. Lightner (Beth) of Mahaffey; former wife, Jennifer Rowles of DuBois; nieces and nephews, Nicole Yingling (Preston, Nevaeh, Gavin), Joshua (Marisa), Cody, Stephanie (Max and Cora), Lindsay, Garrett and Davina; and his beloved pets, Gus and Tinkerbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Shirley Lightner; maternal grandmother, Martha Davidson; and grandfather, Charles Parish; Uncle Philip (Butch) Lightner; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Bob was a kind and giving man to so many, never asking anything in return. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and uncle. Gone too soon, he will be missed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, in honor of Bob's love of animals.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. James Hurd officiating at the Waldron Funeral Home, 831 Market St., Mahaffey.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019