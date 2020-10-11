1/1
ROBERT G. COUDRIET
1929 - 2020
Robert G. Coudriet, 90, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1929 in Clearfield, a son of the late Jess and Mary Coudriet.

Mr. Coudriet was an iron worker and a member of the Iron Worker Union Local 3, retiring after 52 years of employment. Previously, he had been employed as a tree cutter and worked at the sewer pipe. He was Catholic by faith and a member of the Clearfield VFW and American Legion as well as the Clearfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812.

Mr. Coudriet served with the U. S. Army during Korean War. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic; however, in his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Coudriet II of Clearfield and John Coudriet of Woodland; and four grandchildren, Ashley, John II, Ariel and Lauren Coudriet.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Young) Coudriet on Nov. 10, 2004; and a sister, Betty Hay.

A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Military honors will be accorded at funeral home by the members of the Clearfield VFW and American Legion.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
