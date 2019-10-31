|
Robert G. Strickland, 89, of Curwensville died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born on April 8, 1930 in Johnstown, a son of the late Harold and Jean (Roesser) Strickland.
Mr. Strickland was the owner of South Side Garage, Curwensville from 1983 until 1996. He was then employed at Lezzer Lumber Company until his recent illness.
\He was a member of Curwensville United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club and the Clearfield Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 540. He was a life member of the Curwensville American Legion Joshua Earl Sipes Post 505, and a past member of the Lions Club.
Strickland served with the U. S. Marines during the Korean War.
He is survived by three sons, Robert A. Strickland and wife Carol of Greensburg, David Strickland and wife Sue of Curwensville, and Jim Strickland and wife Brenda of Curwensville; five grandchildren, David Strickland and wife Jennifer of Grampian, Megan Teska and husband Chris of Greensburg, Katie Hutchinson and husband John of New Alexandria, Emily Strickland of Nashville, Tenn., and Noah Strickland of Curwensville; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. (Swisher) Strickland on Aug. 23, 2005 and whom he wed Sept. 13, 1950 in Curwensville. He was also preceded in death by one grandson; a sister, Betty Corbin; and a brother, H. Richard Strickland.
As per Mr. Strickland's wishes, there will be no public services.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, PA, 16833; or , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019