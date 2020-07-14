Robert J. "Bob" Hamilton, 70, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Born March 13, 1950 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jesse and Margaret "Peg" (Cullen) Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton had worked for the former Clearfield Cheese Co., the former Howe's Leather Co. and the Clearfield County Housing Authority.
He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the Curwensville VFW Post 842, the Curwensville American Legion Post 505, the Curwensville L.O.O.M. Family Center 268 where he was past governor and the Clearfield F.O.E. Aerie 812.
On June 15, 2018 he wed the former Ruth Sabol who survives; along with two step children, Mary Ann Gisewhite and fiancé John H. Walushka, and Bonnie L. Sabol and companion Larry "Bud" Witherow Jr., both of Clearfield.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Alexis and Kaylee Witherow; and five siblings, Francis "Butch" Hamilton and wife Toni of Washington state, David Hamilton and wife Linda of Grampian, Barb Shaffer and husband Rob and Jesse Hamilton, both of Curwensville, and Denny Hamilton and wife Kathie of Hyde.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Darlene Hamilton; a brother, Jeff Hamilton; and a niece, Penny Dotts.
Services for "Bob" Hamilton will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger McGary officiating. Interment will be at Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Masks must be worn while attending the funeral home.
Donations may be made ot the family in care of Ruth Hamilton, 222 Leavy Ave., Apt. 7, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.