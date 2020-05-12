Robert John Kroell, 77, of Clearfield, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with leukemia.
He was born on March 22, 1943 in Grove City, a son of the late Robert J. and Catherine Ruth (Dunkle) Kroell.
Bob grew up in Stoneboro, graduating from Lakeview High School in 1961, where he was a standout athlete. He served four years in the United States Air Force in Colorado Springs, CO, before attending nursing and anesthesia school back in Pennsylvania. He worked in Missouri and New Mexico for many years before finally settling in Clearfield in 1987. He continued to work as an anesthetist at Penn Highlands Hospital until his retirement in 2005.
Bob loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports over the years, from football to figure skating, rarely ever missing a game or competition. He was also an avid golfer, a long-time member at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club where you could always spot his bright yellow golf cart somewhere on the course. The same bright yellow golf cart he once ran up a telephone wire, which his friends say he will be remembered more for, rather than his hole in one. Bob and his wife, Joie, also enjoyed going on annual car trips with their friends and spending their winters down in Florida.
He will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Although it will never be the same without him, we will always save him a seat in the stands.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joan "Joie" (Olszewski) Kroell whom he wed Sept. 10, 1971 in Saegertown; three children, Amy C. Lezzer and husband K.C. of Curwensville, Josh R. Kroell and wife Angie of Bellefonte, and Chad E. Kroell and wife Paula of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren, Christian, Ryan and Jake Lezzer, Max and Ty Kroell, Claire and Charlie Kroell; and a sister, Carol Greggs and husband Don of Polk.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society by donating online at www.lls.org.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 12 to May 13, 2020.