LONGS, South Carolina - Robert K. "Bob" Jordan Jr., 71, of Longs, SC, passed away July 4, 2020.
Robert was born on March 15, 1949 to Robert K. Sr. and Zoe M. Jordan. He graduated from Clearfield Area High School, Clearfield, in 1967 and attended Waynesburg University.
He was beloved and survived by his three sons, Oliver, Christopher and Shane Jordan; two grandchildren, Makena and Kylen; two sisters, Zoe Gilliland and Carolyn Bender and their families and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time by his family.
