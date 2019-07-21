PHILIPSBURG - Robert L. "Bob" Long, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Bob was born Dec. 25, 1924, son of the late Fred Long and Anna (Neff) Long.



He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Ruth (Richmond) Long; sister Maxine Brown; and brother, John Long.



He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Williams; daughter, Susan (Long) Davis and her husband Christian; son, Mark Long; his grandchildren, Nathaniel Davis, Andrew, Benjamin, Kathryn (Keyes) and Rebekah Long; and great-granddaughter Arya Pearl Long.



Bob grew up in Chester Hill and was a proud graduate of the Chester Hill School and Philipsburg High School (1942), where he was a two-sport letterman. He was drafted soon after and served with the U. S. Army's 810th Military Police for the duration of the war. Before and after the war, he worked several jobs until he began what he would emphatically say was the best job he ever had, as a U.S. postal letter carrier in Philipsburg, where he was credited with 22 years of service.



He was a long-time member of the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School for 32 years. He later attended the Philipsburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Bob was a Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. His family considers his life their blessing and legacy.



Friends will be received Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Philipsburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 317 Hemlock St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Scott Hartsock officiating.



Bob will be laid to rest at Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery, Osceola Mills RD.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from July 21 to July 22, 2019