SANDY RIDGE - Robert L. Miller, 77, of Sandy Ridge, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Pittsburgh V.A. Medical Center in Pittsburgh.
Born on April 19, 1943 in Nanty Glo, he was the son of the late William and Verna (Socash) Miller.
He married Christine M. (Holmes) Miller on May 28, 1965 in Sandy Ridge; she preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2005.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was a retired mechanic for the state Department of Transportation, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and had received his GED.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Kephart and Catherine Timchak; and one brother, John T. Miller.
He is survived by three daughters, Tina Marie Corrigan and her husband Robbie of Sandy Ridge, Terri Michele Miller and her fiancee Robin Gray of Sandy Ridge, and Tonya May Scott and her husband Terry of Sandy Ridge; two sisters, Marjorie Winters of Philipsburg, and JoAnne Butterbaugh and her husband Jesse of Osceola Mills; 12 grandchildren, Bobby, Kristina, Korinda, Kyra, Kalie, Mike, Rachael, Britney, Tierra, Brendan, Ethan and Johnny; and eight great-grandchildren, Lilly, Chloe, Rylan, Maria, Avery, Aubree, Liam and Lucas.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.