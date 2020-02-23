Home

ROBERT L. WELCH


1937 - 2020
ROBERT L. WELCH Obituary
OLANTA - Robert L. Welch, 82, of Olanta, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born on April 9, 1937 in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of the late Robert L. Welch and Edith (Duckett) Rowles.

On Aug. 2, 1958 he married Wilma (Wilsoncroft) Welch.

He served in the United States Air Force and retired in 1975 as a Master Sergeant.

Robert went on to work for Erie Bearings Company.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Wilma Welch of Olanta; his three daughters, Teresa Welch of Bellefonte, Roberta Robbins and her husband Lynn of Olanta and Audrey Brobst and her husband Ronald of Maryland; six grandchildren, Michael O'Shea and his wife Sandy, David Robbins and his wife Sharon, Janet Rosenberg and her husband Jake, Bradley Robbins and his wife Chelsea, Robert Brobst and his wife Tabitha and Nicholas Brobst; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Welch and his wife Ann; two half-brothers, Ken Rowles Sr. and Gordon Rowles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Janet M. Welch; and a half-brother, Harold Rowles.

All services for Robert will be private.

Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
