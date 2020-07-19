Robert L. Witherow, Jr., 88, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Witherow was born Nov. 15, 1931 in Berwinsdale, the son of R. Lloyd and Martella K. (Williams) Witherow.
He had retired from Target Sportswear of Hyde.
Mr. Witherow was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was was Presbyterian by faith.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Dale R. Witherow and Logan S. Witherow, both of Clearfield; three sisters, Mary Anna (Witherow) Benedek of Clearfield, twin sister, Lela J. (Witherow) McGarvey of Billings, Mont., and Beverly R. (Witherow) McGarvey of New Hamburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary (Carns) Witherow, who passed away March 8, 2005, and whom he married Dec. 26, 1955; a brother, John C. Witherow; and a sister, Barbara Lee (Witherow) Hutton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating.
Interment will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Brittany Haney, 313 Weaver St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
