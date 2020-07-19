1/1
ROBERT L. WITHEROW JR.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Witherow, Jr., 88, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Witherow was born Nov. 15, 1931 in Berwinsdale, the son of R. Lloyd and Martella K. (Williams) Witherow.

He had retired from Target Sportswear of Hyde.

Mr. Witherow was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.

He was was Presbyterian by faith.

Robert is survived by his two sons, Dale R. Witherow and Logan S. Witherow, both of Clearfield; three sisters, Mary Anna (Witherow) Benedek of Clearfield, twin sister, Lela J. (Witherow) McGarvey of Billings, Mont., and Beverly R. (Witherow) McGarvey of New Hamburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary (Carns) Witherow, who passed away March 8, 2005, and whom he married Dec. 26, 1955; a brother, John C. Witherow; and a sister, Barbara Lee (Witherow) Hutton.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating.

Interment will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Brittany Haney, 313 Weaver St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved