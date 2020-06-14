PHILIPSBURG - Robert M. "Bob" Refalsky, 75, of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on Dec. 25, 1944 in Janesville, he was the son of the late Mike and Margaret (Holobinko) Refalsky.
He married Diane (Phillips) Refalsky on Aug. 15, 1964 in Janesville; she survives at home.
Bob was a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Hawk Run.
Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather who he loved with all his heart. Never too busy to help anyone. His greatest joy was his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing and yard sales. A good man who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was a retired supervisor for Penn Pallet in Woodland, and had worked at Charles Navasky & Company in Philipsburg, for 25 years. Bob was a 1962 graduate of the former Madera High School.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Teena Halvorsen and her husband Christopher of Morrisdale; three sons, Rob Refalsky and his fiancee Paula Saupp of Philipsburg, Randy Refalsky and his wife Beth of Philipsburg, and Darrin Refalsky and his wife Heather of Altoona; one sister, Patricia Clancy and her husband Paul of Houtzdale; five grandchildren, Brandy, Adalyn, Nick, Hadley and Selena; and one sister-in-law, Sharon McIntire and her husband Don of Houtzdale.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.