|
|
WOODLAND - Robert N. Graffius, 84, of Woodland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Graffius was born June 25, 1935 in Clearfield, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Kephart) Graffius.
He had worked as a Dragline operator for Lingle Coal Co.
Mr. Graffius was a good, kindhearted man and would be there for anyone in need.
Robert is survived by four sons, Leslie W. Graffius and his wife Barb of McDonald, Kansas, Mark R. Graffius and his wife Janet of Bradford, Dion H. Graffius of Woodland and Terry R. Graffius and his wife Susan of Clearfield; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Graffius, Jr. and his wife Betty of Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn L. (Steiner) Graffius, whom he married April 9, 1956 and who passed away Dec. 8, 2009; an infant son, Robert Graffius; two sisters, Joanne Smay and Orethea Graffius; and a brother, Donald Graffius.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with his grandson, Casey Graffius giving the eulogy.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020