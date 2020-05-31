Robert "R.T." Noel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALLENTIMBER - Robert "R.T." Noel, 86, Fallentimber, died May 31, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Dec. 30, 1933 in Altoona, he was the son of the late John M. and Aileen M. (Bender) Noel.

He was preceded in death by sons, Mark, Tony and Rick "Grizz"; brothers, Bernard, Harry, Leonard and Johnny; and sister, Alice Noonan.

He is survived by wife of 66 years, the former Marian Tonkin, whom he married Nov. 13, 1953 in Cumberland, MD.; children, Stephen (Ann Andrews) of Rosebud, Suzanne (Irvin) Holes of Berwinsdale, and Michelle (Kerry) Gates of Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Irene (Ginter) Noel of Coalport; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

R.T. was the last member of his immediate family.

He enjoyed NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penquins. He was a member of the Coalport Moose where he had previously served as Governor.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private viewing and service will be held Wednesday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627, with Pastor Sandy Hommer officiating. Committal, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Glasgow.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved