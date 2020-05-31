FALLENTIMBER - Robert "R.T." Noel, 86, Fallentimber, died May 31, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.Born Dec. 30, 1933 in Altoona, he was the son of the late John M. and Aileen M. (Bender) Noel.He was preceded in death by sons, Mark, Tony and Rick "Grizz"; brothers, Bernard, Harry, Leonard and Johnny; and sister, Alice Noonan.He is survived by wife of 66 years, the former Marian Tonkin, whom he married Nov. 13, 1953 in Cumberland, MD.; children, Stephen (Ann Andrews) of Rosebud, Suzanne (Irvin) Holes of Berwinsdale, and Michelle (Kerry) Gates of Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Irene (Ginter) Noel of Coalport; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.R.T. was the last member of his immediate family.He enjoyed NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penquins. He was a member of the Coalport Moose where he had previously served as Governor.Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private viewing and service will be held Wednesday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627, with Pastor Sandy Hommer officiating. Committal, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Glasgow.