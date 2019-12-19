Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Robert S. "Red" Wood


1939 - 2019
Robert S. "Red" Wood Obituary
GEARHARTVILLE - Robert S. "Red" Wood, 80, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on May 14, 1939, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Albert and Isabel (Sankey) Wood.

Red was married on Aug. 1, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, to the former Marcella C. Pollock, who survives at home.

Early in his working career, he was employed with his father's business, the former Booth & Shontz/Woody Beverages of Philipsburg. Following his time with "Woody's," he was briefly employed with Coca-Cola as a salesman. His career path took a bit of a turn as he then began work in the coal mining industry as a blaster for the former Pike Coal Company. Later in his career, he was employed as a truck driver for JJ Powell Inc., Philipsburg, until his retirement.

He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks 1173, Philipsburg.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcella; one daughter, Janet l. Millard and her fiancé David Stallings of Baltimore, Md.; one son, Robert S. Wood, Jr. and his wife Geraldine of St. Cloud, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jared, Colleen, Jessica, Jacob, Savannah and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Johanna, Luna and Jace; one brother, Jerry Wood and his wife Connie of Shrewsbury; and numerous other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Marie; one sister, Shirley Schnarrs; and one brother, Albert "Ed" Wood; in addition to his parents.

There will be no public visitation or service. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
