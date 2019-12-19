|
GEARHARTVILLE - Robert S. "Red" Wood, 80, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on May 14, 1939, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Albert and Isabel (Sankey) Wood.
Red was married on Aug. 1, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, to the former Marcella C. Pollock, who survives at home.
Early in his working career, he was employed with his father's business, the former Booth & Shontz/Woody Beverages of Philipsburg. Following his time with "Woody's," he was briefly employed with Coca-Cola as a salesman. His career path took a bit of a turn as he then began work in the coal mining industry as a blaster for the former Pike Coal Company. Later in his career, he was employed as a truck driver for JJ Powell Inc., Philipsburg, until his retirement.
He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks 1173, Philipsburg.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcella; one daughter, Janet l. Millard and her fiancé David Stallings of Baltimore, Md.; one son, Robert S. Wood, Jr. and his wife Geraldine of St. Cloud, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jared, Colleen, Jessica, Jacob, Savannah and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Johanna, Luna and Jace; one brother, Jerry Wood and his wife Connie of Shrewsbury; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Marie; one sister, Shirley Schnarrs; and one brother, Albert "Ed" Wood; in addition to his parents.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019