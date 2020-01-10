|
IRVONA - Robert W. Peacock IV, 61, of Irvona, died Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Phillipsburg, a son of Robert W. Peacock III and Lois (Weakland) Peacock.
He was a member of Coalport United Methodist Church.
He worked as a custodian for Harmony School District.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene (Collins) Peacock of Irvona; a daughter and son-in-law, Alicia (Kenneth) Brink of Coalport; his mother, Lois (Weakland) Peacock of Coalport; brothers, Jason Peacock of Coalport, and Tom and Missy Peacock of Janesville; sisters, Doreen (Joe) Dick, of Coalport, Melanie (Rick) Fye of Erie, Brenda (Ed) Moslak of Madera, Barbara (Fran) Wise of Altoona; and nieces, Abigail, Haley and Sydney of Coalport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Peacock, III; and a son, William (Billie) Peacock.
Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc, Irvona, with the Rev. Gary Grau officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020