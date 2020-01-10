Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PEACOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. PEACOCK IV


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. PEACOCK IV Obituary
IRVONA - Robert W. Peacock IV, 61, of Irvona, died Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Phillipsburg, a son of Robert W. Peacock III and Lois (Weakland) Peacock.

He was a member of Coalport United Methodist Church.

He worked as a custodian for Harmony School District.

Surviving are his wife, Marlene (Collins) Peacock of Irvona; a daughter and son-in-law, Alicia (Kenneth) Brink of Coalport; his mother, Lois (Weakland) Peacock of Coalport; brothers, Jason Peacock of Coalport, and Tom and Missy Peacock of Janesville; sisters, Doreen (Joe) Dick, of Coalport, Melanie (Rick) Fye of Erie, Brenda (Ed) Moslak of Madera, Barbara (Fran) Wise of Altoona; and nieces, Abigail, Haley and Sydney of Coalport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Peacock, III; and a son, William (Billie) Peacock.

Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc, Irvona, with the Rev. Gary Grau officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmick.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -