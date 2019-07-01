IRVONA - Robert W. Peterson, 78, of Irvona, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. at home surrounded by his family.



He was born June 1, 1941 in Ansonville, a son of Earl W. Peterson and Helen M. Miller Peterson.



He married Jacqueline Dawson.



He worked as a project coordinator for Industrial Installers, Inc.



Robert was a coach for many of the Irvona ball teams. He enjoyed attending many sporting events and activities to support and watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play.



Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Peterson; brother and sister-in-law, William (Jane) Peterson, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Butch) Mann, daughter and son-in-law, Mindy (Rich) Strong, son and daughter-in-law, Ryan (Brenda) Peterson, all of Irvona, son and daughter-in-law, Darren (Jen) Peterson of LaJose, son and daughter-in-law, Troy (Sheree) Peterson of Irvona; brother-in-law, Wilson Ballarotto of Clearfield; brother-in-law, Kenny (Lori) Dawson of Wickliffe, Ohio, brother-in-law, Waren Dawson of East Lake, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Earl W. Peterson; mother, Helen M. (Miller) Peterson; sisters, Shirley McCoy and Charlotte Ballarotto; and one deceased grandson.



Friends will be received Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.



Services will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Ousterhout officiating. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019