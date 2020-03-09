Home

ROBERT WESLEY MAINES JR.


1952 - 2020
ROBERT WESLEY MAINES JR. Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Robert Wesley Maines Jr., 67, of Curwensville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ridgeview Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born April 27, 1952 in Clearfield, he was the son of Robert W. Sr. and Sylvia Beatrice (Rowles) Maines.

Mr. Rowles Jr. had worked construction and was a mechanic for Russell Paving/New Enterprize Construction Co. He was a member of the Curwensville L.O.O.M. 268.

On Nov. 19, 1983 he wed the former Susan Butler, who preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Richard Maines.

Surviving are two daughters and a son, Sylvia Maines and companion Dan Campbell of Grampian, Emily Maines and companion Mike Smith of Greensboro, N.C., and Ryan Maines of Elk Grove, Calif.; as well as two grandsons, Hayden McCartney and Malachi Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Maines Jr. will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
