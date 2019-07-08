Robert William Barr Jr., 79, a guest of the Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the center.



Born Jan. 15, 1940 in Indiana, PA, he was the son of Robert William Sr. and Frances M. (Lynn) Barr. Mr. Barr was a sheet metal worker, having been a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and had attended the Clearfield Alliance Church.



On May 29, 1965 he wed the former Barbara Ann Fontenoy, who preceded him in death in 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Kathryn Smay and a brother, Kenneth Barr.



Surviving are two daughters, Laura Ulizio and husband Bruce of Stafford, VA and Melissa Pollick and husband Ronald Jr. of Olanta. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Marie Buel-Smith and husband Steve, Dylan Pollick and significant other Britney Brock, Jenna Ulizio, Austin Pollick and Elena Ulizio.



In addition, there are four great-grandchildren, Brycen Pollick, Grayson Buel, Braylee Pollick and Claire Smith, as well as two sisters, Diana Snyder and husband Joe of Clearfield and Judy Yadrick and husband Ronald of Coraopolis.



Funeral services for Robert Barr Jr. will be held at the Clearfield Alliance Church on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Duane A. White officiating.



Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.



The family suggests contributions be made to either the Clearfield Mat Club P.O. Box 30 Clearfield, PA 16830 or the , Western PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 8 to July 9, 2019