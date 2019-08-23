|
Rodney A. Hoffman, 57, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at UPMC, Pittsburgh.
Born July 31, 1962 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Donald Hoffman and Betty Bradford, Clearfield.
Also surviving are his brother, Dennis Hoffman and wife Laurie, Karthaus; aunt, Miriam Hoffman; aunt, June Haas; aunt, Elsie Roach; nephew, Benjamin Hoffman and wife Jessica, Karthaus; nephew, Jared Hoffman, Karthaus; great nephew, Jacob Hoffman; great niece Ruth Hoffman, Karthaus; his step-sisters, Kathy Kusio and husband Andrew, Minersville, Pamela Bacon and husband John, Hummelstown; two step nieces, Hillary Hernley and husband Erick, Heidi and Jeff Petritsch; and two step nephews, Jarek and Joshua Bacon.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ed Bradford, and a step-sister, Haley Kusio.
Rodney was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus. He was a 1980 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport and an employee of Lee Industries, Philipsburg and retired from UMI Performance, Inc., Philipsburg.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus and again on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
He will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 65, Karthaus, PA 16845.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019