GLEN RICHEY - Rodney G. Lewis, 83, of Glen Richey passed peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Born Aug. 6, 1937 in Glen Richey, he was a son of Grant and Olga (Levin) Lewis.
He wed Barbara (Dixon) Lewis on Oct. 14, 1961, who survives; along with a son, Daniel J. Lewis and his wife Julia of Glen Richey; daughter, Jennifer Glatt and her husband Joseph of Brockport; and daughter Amanda Bressler and her husband Brad of Greensburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a veteran of the United States Army. Rodney was a member of Grace United Presbyterian Church, Glen Richey.
Rodney was very active in his community. He was a life member, fireman, former chief, and an EMT at the Glen Richey Fire Co., as well as a life member at RH&L, Curwensville. He was a caretaker of Thompson Cemetery for many years. He was a longtime blood donor for the Red Cross.
Rodney retired after 34 years working at the Shawville Power Plant. When he wasn't busy helping others, he enjoyed shooting competition and was an avid member of the Clearfield Creek Rifle and Pistol Team, and was a lifelong member of the NRA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking, and traveling with his wife, Barb.
Rodney was the last member of his generation, and preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Clark, Bud, Dick Lewis.
Honoring Rodney's wishes there will be no public visitation. A private interment will be at the Thompson Cemetery in Glen Richey.
The family requests that any donations be sent to either the Glen Richey Fire Company, or Glen Richey United Presbyterian Church.
PA Simple Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
